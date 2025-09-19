Mumbai News: Wanted Drug Supplier Tony Sebastian Arrested At Indo-Nepal Border, Charges Enhanced In ₹3.55 Crore Narcotics Case

Wanted Drug Supplier Arrested At Indo-Nepal Border | Representational Image

Mumbai: The Worli Unit of the Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) has arrested wanted accused and key drug supplier Tony Sebastian (34) from the Indo-Nepal border. Sebastian, who was absconding abroad, was produced before the Esplanade Court today and has been remanded to police custody till September 23.

The case pertains to a major seizure of 3.55 kg of hydroponic cannabis worth ₹3.55 crore, under sections 8(c), 20(b), and 29 of the NDPS Act. Earlier, in May, ANC Worli Unit arrested Vinayak Laxman Mundekar (28), a resident of Ulwe, Navi Mumbai, after police patrols intercepted him near Vidyadhar Hall, Veer Savarkar Road, Dadar West, and found the high-grade contraband in his bag. During custody, Mundekar confessed that the drugs were supplied to him by Tony Sebastian, who hails from Matunga Labour Camp but had been residing in Thailand.

Based on this lead, police launched a technical investigation using his phone number, confirming his presence in Thailand. However, on September 16, a team led by API Amol Kadam intercepted Sebastian at Sonauli, Indo-Nepal Border, Uttar Pradesh. He was taken into custody with the assistance of local Sonouli Police Station, Maharajganj district, on transit remand, and later brought to Mumbai.

Investigations have now confirmed that Sebastian was the main supplier of hydroponic cannabis to Mundekar. Accordingly, the police have invoked Section 29 of the NDPS Act (criminal conspiracy), strengthening the case against him. This arrest marks a significant breakthrough in Mumbai Police’s crackdown on high-value drug trafficking networks with international links.

