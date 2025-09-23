 Swachhata Hi Sewa 2025: Mumbai Division Champions 'Reduce, Reuse, Recycle' On Day 6
At Central Railway Headquarters, in coordination with Mumbai Division, an exhibition-cum-workshop was organized to showcase the creative possibilities of making “Wealth out of Waste.” The Chief Office Superintendent from the Operating Department displayed her innovative artwork, which included bottle art, flowers made from expired tissue paper, & jewellery crafted from discarded shells and beads.

Kamal MishraUpdated: Tuesday, September 23, 2025, 12:38 PM IST
An important aspect of environmental sustainability is adopting the principle of Reduce, Reuse and Recycle. As part of the ongoing Swachhata Hi Sewa Abhiyaan 2025, Day 6 was dedicated to raising awareness about this vital concept.

At Central Railway Headquarters, in coordination with Mumbai Division, an exhibition-cum-workshop was organized to showcase the creative possibilities of making “Wealth out of Waste.” The Chief Office Superintendent from the Operating Department displayed her innovative artwork, which included bottle art, flowers made from expired tissue paper, and jewellery crafted from discarded shells and beads.

Adding to the initiative, Arman Plastics exhibited a unique range of products made from discarded plastic, highlighting how recycling can turn waste into useful items. Their display included teddy bears, T-shirts, and other items made from fibre processed from discarded plastic granules. They also showcased plastic milk bag granules used in manufacturing PVC pipes, underlining how recycling can reduce environmental hazards.

The Waste to Wealth activity conveyed a powerful message on the importance of implementing the 3Rs—Reduce, Reuse, Recycle—which play a crucial role in conserving natural resources, reducing pollution, and minimizing greenhouse gas emissions.

