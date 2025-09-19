Mumbai Airport Customs Arrests 2 Passenger For Smuggling Drugs Worth ₹20 Crore From Bangkok At CSMIA

Mumbai Customs seizes hydroponic weed worth Rs 20 crore; two arrested from CSMIA | Representational Image

Mumbai: In two separate cases, Mumbai Airport Customs have arrested two persons for allegedly smuggling drugs collectively valued at Rs 20 crore.

Case 1: Siddiq Khorajiya Caught with 10.08 kg Weed

According to the Customs sources, in the first case they intercepted one passenger, Mira Road resident Siddiq Khorajiya, on the basis of specific input that he might be carrying some contraband items after he had arrived at CSMI Airport on Friday from Bangkok.

"His trolley bag was found stuffed with clothes and 10 vacuum sealed plastic packets. The packets were found stuffed with greenish coloured substance in lumps form, having a strong pungent smell which tested positive for hydroponic weed, a substance covered under Narcotic Drugs Psychotropic Substances Act," said a Customs officer.

The officers seized a total 10.08 kg of weed from his baggage valued at Rs 10.08 crores. In his statement, the accused claimed that he was getting a handsome amount of quick and easy money in lieu of smuggling the contraband to India.

Case 2: Aquib Khan Seized with Weed Worth Rs 9.98 Crore

In another case, Customs officers intercepted one passenger, Aquib Khan, a resident of Valsad, after he arrived at CSMI Airport on Friday from Bangkok.

Examination of his trolley baggage resulted in recovery and seizure of packets containing hydroponic weed, valued at Rs 9.98 core. In his statement, Khan claimed that he was getting a handsome amount of quick and easy money in lieu of smuggling the contraband to India.

Preliminary Investigation Underway

"The preliminary investigation carried out disclosed involvement of other persons who are yet to be traced. The investigations in the case are at a very preliminary stage and efforts are also being made to identify and apprehend key members of the drug cartel," said the officer.

Court Remands Accused to Judicial Custody

Advocates Ashish Singh and Birenrdra Yadav argued for Khorajiya and Khan in the court after which they were remanded to judicial custody.

