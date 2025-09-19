SRA's RTI Data Mysteriously Surfaces After First Appeal Although Housing Department Earlier Denied Receiving Any Such Data

SRA | File Photo

Mumbai: The slum rehabilitation authority (SRA)’s compiled right to information (RTI) data for the 18th annual report suddenly surfaced in the housing department after The Free Press Journal’s report highlighting the slum authority’s failure to submit the data to its parent department. Mulund-based activist has raised serious concerns regarding possible manipulation in SRA annual report submission, with suspicion of post facto record creation.

On July 11, The Free Press Journal reported that the state information commission (SIC) misreported the data about RTI applications received by Mumbai SRA even after a significant delay in publishing the report. The public information officer (PIO) of SRA’s parent body, state housing department, claimed that it did not receive any data from the slum department. While the report showed that SRA Mumbai received zero RTI applications during the year 2023, Mulund-based transparency activist Mehul Hariya claimed that he had filed 12 applications seeking various information from the department during that period.

While the first appeal with the housing department was lodged on February 25 with the mandatory disposal date on March 25, the actual hearing was conducted on August 25, only after a delay of five months. The first appellate authority directed the public information officer (PIO) to provide the information. While the PIO produced two letters from SRA to comply with the order, the letters dated March 17, 2023 and March 18, 2024, contradicted the PIO’s earlier RTI reply dated July 7 wherein he had claimed that no information was provided by SRA.

Haria highlighted that neither of the letters bear an acknowledgement stamp of receipt by the housing department, casting doubt on its authenticity and raising suspicion over post facto creation or manipulation of records. Additionally, he had also sought information from SRA through a parallel RTI on June 22, which was replied after a long delay on August 7.

“The sequence of events raises serious suspicion of post-facto record creation, as the same PIO, who denied the existence of records on July 7, produced them after media exposure and appellate intervention. The case points to a systemic lack of accountability in both the housing department and SRA, with potential manipulation of documents meant for legislative annual reports, undermining transparency and public trust,” said Haria.

Notably, SRA had asked all its 13 sub-departments to furnish information about the applications and appeals under the RTI act after The Free Press Journal reported that the SIC misreported the data in its 18th annual report.

