Maharashtra Urdu Sahitya Academy Anniversary Row: Govt Allocates ₹1.2 Crore Against Promised ₹50 Crore

Mumbai: The Maharashtra State Urdu Sahitya Academy will celebrate its 50th anniversary in October in Mumbai. However, Muslim leaders have accused the government of providing a paltry Rs1.2 crore for the function and Rs11.76 lakh as administrative expenses instead of the promised Rs50 crore fund in July, when the institution sought help against eviction from its current office. The amount was released as per a Government Resolution (GR) issued on Thursday.

Samajwadi Party MLA Rais Shaikh slammed the government for allegedly backtracking on its earlier commitments and accused it of biased treatment of minority institutions. “During a meeting held on July 8 with the then minority affairs minister Dattatraya Bharane, assurances were given that the government would allocate Rs50 crore as a permanent fund and provide an annual grant of Rs 5 crore. I also raised the demand with the current minority development minister Manikrao Kokate in August for various programmes for the jubilee year. However, the GR reflects a complete disregard for those assurances,” said Shaikh.

Bharane said he is not aware of the developments as he had handed over charge to Kokate, NCP MLA from Sinnar. Kokate was not reachable for a comment. The academy’s official-in-charge said the venue will be finalised after approval from the minister.

Urdu promotion groups said a comprehensive policy is needed for effective functioning of the academy. Farid Ahmed Khan, president of Urdu Caravan, who wrote to the minority affairs ministry on September 16, suggested that the state adopt features from successful initiatives of Urdu academies in other states. He suggested an annual programme calendar, regional centres, awards and grants for writers, teachers, and students, digitalisation of the grants and awards programme, translation facilities Urdu teaching centres, and an autonomous committee to manage the instruction.

The organisation also suggested that the government issue a GR directing all schools and colleges in Maharashtra to celebrate ‘International Mother Tongue Day’ on February 21. “However, the organisation continues to function without a committee and the budget is mostly spent on hosting one annual mushaira,” said Khan.

“Urdu is an integral part of the Hindustani linguistic and cultural heritage. Providing such a paltry amount during a milestone year is nothing short of step-motherly treatment,” Shaikh said, adding that he will take up the issue with Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar.

