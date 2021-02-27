Panvel: CIDCO comes up with Amnesty Scheme to get relief in water bills

There is good news for citizens residing in buildings without Occupancy Certificates (OC) on 12.5 percent plots under the Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) and CIDCO administered areas as they will get water bill as per the residential rates instead of commercial rates.
In addition, CIDCO has also decided to waive off penalty for delayed payment on water bills, under the Amnesty Scheme. The proposal has already been approved by the state government.
The Amnesty Scheme will be available for one year from March 1, 2021, to February 28, 2022.
At present, people residing in buildings without OC, have to pay water bills as per the commercial rates. The minimum residential rate is Rs 6 for 1000 liters for the first 20,000 liters of water while it is Rs 45 for 1000 liters.
In order to get the benefits of the Amnesty scheme, society/building need to pay the full Infrastructure Development Charges (IDC) and water bill excluding delay payment charges in a maximum of four installments to CIDCO, within a period of 8 months. After full payment of dues, a No Objection Certificate (NOC) will be provided by CIDCO to them for grant of OC by the concerned Authority.
The applicant society/building can approach the concerned authority to obtain Occupancy Certificate within a maximum period of four months. The applicants should submit the copies of payment made for IDC, water charges (excluding delay payment charges) and a copy of the Occupancy Certificate obtained from Concerned Authority to CIDCO’s water supply department; requesting for the conversion of water supply tariff from commercial to residential rates. Following this, freshwater bills will be sent by CIDCO along with waiving delay payment charges and a revised rate as per residential use for future billing.
The applicants failing to obtain an occupancy certificate within one year from the date of announcement of the scheme cannot avail the benefits of the Amnesty Scheme. Similarly, they will be issued water bills as per commercial rates along with delay payment charges.
Societies can get more information regarding the Amnesty scheme at the Executive Engineer (Water supply), CIDCO Ltd, 4th Floor, Raigad Bhavan, CBD Belapur, Navi Mumbai or on website ee.ws1@cidcoindia.com or on contact number 022 - 67121012.
