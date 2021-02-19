Panvel: PMC approves setting up 9 health centres across the city

The general body of Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) approved setting up 9 health centres across the corporation area. At present, there are only six health centres and there is huge pressure on patients at each centre.

The new centres will come up in Takka in Panvel, Khanda Colony, Kamothe, Podi in New Panvel, Taloja Majkoor, Dhansar, Turbhe, Tondere Najhari and Kalamboli. ,

Pritam Mhatre, the opposition leader at the corporation welcomed the decision and claimed that he was demanding health centres for a long time.

The civic body faced an acute shortage of health workers and establishments during the COVID-19 period. While there was a need for one health centre for every 50,000 population, only six health centres were functioning in the PMC area. As there was no health centre in the rural areas, all the burden fell on the health centres in the urban areas.

Earlier, there were only six health centres under the PMC jurisdiction. Out of them, two health centres are in Panvel and the remaining in New Panvel, Kalamboli, Kharghar and Kamothe. Pritam Mhatre, corporator Dr Surekha Mohokar, Preeti George and Sarika Bhagat have been following the demand for reopening of Primary Civil Health Center under the corporation area since 2018. Finally, the proposal was approved during the General Body meeting held on February 18.

Leader of Opposition, Mhatre insisted that there should be a health centre at Khandha Colony as well. “It will be beneficial for the citizens if there is a new health centre within the limits of the municipality. I brought these matters to the notice of the administration,” said Mhatre.