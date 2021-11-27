Panvel: 37 waitresses, bar owner held for obscenity

Khandeshwar police raided Internet Bar and Restaurant in Asudgaon in Panvel at 1 am on November 26 and arrested 37 waitresses for indulging in obscenity. The bar owner were also arrested. Police said that the bar violated the prohibitory orders and remained open after the permissible time.

Acting on a tip-off, the Khandeshwar police conducted a raid around 1 am at Internet Bar and Restaurant located on Tapoban building in Asudgaon on November 26 and found that waitresses were dancing on loud music while indulging in obscenity.

“We received information that waitresses were indulging in obscenity in the bar in the presence of customers,” said an official from Khandeshwar police station. He added that they carried out the raid around 1 am and found that waitresses were dancing on loud Hindi music and making obscene postures.

“At the time of the raid, there were 37 waitresses present,” said the official. He added that the owner was also arrested. He was identified as Prabhat Shetty, 39, a resident of Roadpali in Kalamboli.

They have been arrested under sections 294 for the obscene acts in public and 34 for the common intention of IPC and sections 131 and 33 W of the Maharashtra Police Act, 1951.

Published on: Saturday, November 27, 2021, 07:14 PM IST