Navi Mumbai: PMC's forms special Covid vaccination teams, over 16,000 inoculated with first dose

Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) has formed six special Covid vaccination teams that will roam around the city and create awareness about vaccination.

The teams also carry Covid vaccines and other necessary equipment to inoculate citizens who have not taken it so far. The corporation has already vaccinated around 98 percent of eligible citizens with the first dose of vaccines.

In order to vaccinate the maximum number of citizens with both doses of Covid vaccines, the PMC has formed six squads. “As many citizens are not turning up at vaccination centre due to various reason, the team will reach there,” said an official from PMC.

According to a civic official, around 97.5 percent of citizens have already been administered the first dose of Covid vaccination.

“Around 58.9 percent of citizens have taken the first dose and we have a target to reach the maximum number of people,” said chief medical officer Anand Gosavi. He added that the special team has vaccinated more than 16,000 citizens with the first.

Apart from the special team, the vaccination drive is being conducted in 19 centres where it will be given free of cost.

At present, the number of active cases has dropped to just 119 with a maximum of 31 each in New Panvel and Taloja nodes. The recovery rate from Covid infection under the PMC area is 97.83 percent. Since the outbreak of Covid, a total of 1,363 people have died due to Covid infection.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday, November 27, 2021, 06:01 PM IST