Mumbai Police Crime Branch Seeks Singapore's Nod To Prosecute Kumar Pillai In 2007 Murder Case | Representational Image

Mumbai: Mumbai crime branch is preparing to send a fresh request to the Singapore government for permission to prosecute alleged gangster Kumar Pillai in a 2007 murder case registered with Vikhroli police station.

About The Case

The case pertains to a murder and an attempted murder case, for which the crime branch recently obtained a non-bailable warrant. In the incident, the bullets were fired from a foreign-made pistol. While one Sunil Magade died, another person, Shashank Ahire, sustained serious injuries.

All the other accused in the case were acquitted but Pillai was reported as a wanted accused. Pillai was extradited to India in 2015 to face trial in three cases. Acquitted in all three, he moved the special court earlier this month, seeking permission to return to Singapore.

While his request is still pending, the crime branch claimed that while checking the records they found he is still wanted in the aforementioned cases.

