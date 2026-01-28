'Ajit Dada Amar Rahe': Emotional Scenes At NCP Delhi Office As Supporters Gather For Final Farewell | PTI X Account

A large number of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) workers, leaders and supporters gathered at the party’s Delhi office on Wednesday to pay their final respects to late Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and senior NCP leader Ajit Pawar, who passed away earlier in the day following a plane crash in Baramati.

VIDEO | Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) workers and supporters gathered at the NCP office in Delhi to pay tribute to Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar following his tragic demise in the plane crash earlier today at Baramati Airport. #AjitPawar



Visuals shared by news agency PTI on X (formerly Twitter) showed a steady stream of party members arriving at the office offering their final tributes to the departed NCP leader. A sense of shock and sadness prevailed in the premises as many stood in silence reflecting the deep sense of loss felt across the organisation.

As the tributes continued, chants of “Ajit Dada Amar Rahe” resonated through the premises, showing the emotional connection the leader shared with party workers across the country. Several supporters were seen visibly overcome with grief, while others joined their hands in prayer, seeking peace for the departed leader’s soul.

A brief prayer was also held at the office, during which party workers bowed their heads in remembrance. Following the prayers, more supporters queued up to offer their respects, with the atmosphere remaining somber.

Political Leaders React To The Death:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a post on X, said he was deeply shocked and saddened by the untimely demise of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar.

Describing him as a people’s leader with a strong grassroots connect, the prime minister said Pawar was widely respected for his tireless service to Maharashtra, his deep understanding of administrative matters, and his commitment to the empowerment of the poor and the deprived, while extending heartfelt condolences to his family and countless admirers.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said that the death of Deputy CM Ajit Pawar in the Baramati plane crash is 'extremely heartbreaking'. Calling it a personal loss, the CM added, "It is a shock to the soul. The mind is numb. I have no words to express my emotions. I have lost my strong and generous friend."

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde described Ajit Pawar's death as sad, and added that the aircraft accident that led to his death will be further investigated.

Details on the Plan Crash

The plane departed from Mumbai at around 8.10 am. In addition to the late political leader, the aircraft was carrying two crew members, an attendant and a personal security officer.

According to air traffic control data cited in reports, the aircraft attempted an emergency landing but reportedly lost control, struck a rock and caught fire immediately after impact.

