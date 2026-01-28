Ajit Pawar No More: 3-Day Mourning Announced In Maharashtra After Deputy CM's Death In Baramati Tragedy; Know What's Open & Closed

Ajit Pawar No More: 3-Day Mourning Announced In Maharashtra After Deputy CM's Death In Baramati Tragedy; Know What Remains Open & Closed |

Mumbai: Hours after the tragic death of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, the state government on Wednesday announced a three-day state mourning period in his honour. As per the official decision, the National Flag will be flown at half-mast across Maharashtra during the mourning period.

While a detailed government notification is awaited, the move is aimed at paying tribute to Ajit Pawar’s long political career and his contributions to public life. During the mourning period, official programmes, celebrations and government-hosted events are expected to be suspended as a mark of respect.

#WATCH | Mumbai | Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis says, "Maharahstra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar has lost his life in a plane accident. There is an atmosphere of sadness in the state. Losing a leader like him is an unprecedented loss. In personal life, he was a good friend. We faced… pic.twitter.com/F3bXxN9BlB — ANI (@ANI) January 28, 2026

CM Fadnavis Announces 3-Day State Mourning

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis confirmed the decision, saying, “Today we have declared a state holiday, and three days of state mourning have also been announced. This is a completely irreparable loss for the whole state of Maharashtra.”

What Is Likely To Remain Closed During State Mourning

Government offices across the state are expected to remain shut, with most departments closed on the first day of mourning. Educational institutions, including schools and colleges, are also likely to suspend academic activities during this period. No official entertainment programmes, cultural events or government celebrations will be organised until the mourning concludes.

What Is Likely To Remain Open

Essential services will continue to function without interruption. These include hospitals, ambulance services, fire brigades, police departments, milk supply services and media offices. Private and multinational companies are expected to operate as usual, while public transport services such as buses and local and long-distance trains will remain operational. Shops, markets and retail outlets are also expected to stay open.

Ajit Pawar, 66, and four others were killed earlier on Wednesday morning after a Learjet-45 aircraft carrying them crashed while attempting to land near Baramati in Pune district. Officials confirmed that there were no survivors.

Details Of The Crash

The accident occurred during the aircraft’s landing attempt in the Baramati area. Initial reports had suggested that all five occupants on board had sustained serious injuries, but it was later confirmed that everyone on the aircraft had died. News agency PTI confirmed the death of Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar.

According to an occurrence report, the aircraft involved was a Learjet 45 bearing registration number VT-SSK, operated by VSR. Preliminary information stated that five people were on board, including the pilot-in-command, a first officer and three passengers. Ajit Pawar was reportedly travelling with his personal security officer and an attendant.

The aircraft went down in an open field near Baramati airport during the landing attempt. Ajit Pawar was scheduled to address a public rally at 11 am in Baramati in connection with the upcoming Zilla Parishad elections.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/