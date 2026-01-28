Ajit Pawar Death: Who Were Shambhavi Pathak & Sumit Kapoor? Pilot-in-Command & Co-Pilot Among 5 Killed In Baramati Plane Crash

A routine charter flight turned tragic on January 28, 2026, when a Learjet 45 business aircraft crashed near Baramati Airport in Pune district, claiming the lives of all those on board, including Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar. Among the victims was First Officer Captain Shambhavi Pathak and Captain Sahil Madan, the pilot-in-command

Ajit Pawar death

The business jet, registered as VT-SSK, departed from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai early Wednesday morning. Ajit Pawar was travelling to Baramati to attend a series of political and election-related events.

The aircraft was nearing its final approach to Baramati Airport around 8:45 a.m. when it reportedly faced difficulties close to the runway. Despite immediate response from emergency services, authorities later confirmed that there were no survivors among the five people on board.

The plane crew

The Learjet was operated by Delhi-based charter firm VSR Aviation. Captain Sumit Kapoor, an experienced business jet pilot, was serving as the Pilot-in-Command (PIC). Known for his extensive hours in corporate aviation, Kapoor was responsible for key flight decisions during take-off and landing.

Captain Shambhavi Pathak was the First Officer, assisting in aircraft handling, navigation, and communication with air traffic control. Aviation officials noted that both pilots were qualified and familiar with charter operations on similar aircraft.

Who was Shambhavi Pathak

Shambhavi Pathak’s aviation journey began after completing her schooling at Air Force Bal Bharati School in 2018. Determined to pursue flying professionally, she trained in New Zealand at the New Zealand International Commercial Pilot Academy, earning her Commercial Pilot License under both NZ CAA and India’s DGCA norms.

She later completed a Bachelor of Science in Aeronautics from the University of Mumbai in 2022 and cleared all theoretical exams for a Frozen ATPL, a key step toward commanding commercial aircraft.

Before transitioning to charter flying, Pathak also worked as an Assistant Flight Instructor at the Madhya Pradesh Flying Club. Holding a Flight Instructor Rating (A), she played a role in training aspiring pilots and was widely respected for her discipline and technical skills.

Investigation underway

Aviation authorities have launched a detailed investigation into the crash, focusing on weather conditions, technical data, and flight records. According to reports, the plane that crashed was 16 years old. The incident has once again drawn attention to flight safety and the demanding nature of charter aviation in India.