 Palghar: Slab Collapse At 30-Year-Old Virar Building Sparks Panic, Residents Evacuated
A slab of the 30-year-old Adinath Society in Virar West collapsed Wednesday night, causing panic but no casualties. The building had been declared dangerous and previously served a notice. Fire brigade and police evacuated residents. Frequent slab collapses in Vasai-Virar have raised fears and led citizens to question the lack of proper inspections.

Kirti KesarkarUpdated: Thursday, December 11, 2025, 02:32 PM IST
Palghar: Slab Collapse At 30-Year-Old Virar Building Sparks Panic, Residents Evacuated | File Pic (Representative Image)

Virar: Incidents of old and dilapidated building slabs collapsing are consistently occurring in the Vasai-Virar region. A portion of a building's slab collapsed around 8:00 PM on Wednesday night in the Virat Nagar area of Virar West, causing a considerable commotion among residents.

The building, named Adinath Society, located in Virat Nagar, Virar West, is thirty years old and has become dilapidated. Consequently, a part of its slab suddenly crashed down on Wednesday night, causing a stir among the citizens. Upon receiving information about the incident, the Municipal Corporation's fire brigade and the Bolinj Police Station arrived at the scene and immediately evacuated the building.

Information has emerged that there were no casualties in this incident. It is being reported that the Municipal Corporation had issued a notice to the building six months ago as it was deemed dangerous. As a safety precautionary measure, the Municipal Corporation announced that the residents of the society will be relocated.

In the current year in the Vasai-Virar city, several incidents of slab collapses have occurred in dangerous and dilapidated buildings. With these recent events still fresh in memory, the occurrence of another incident has created an atmosphere of fear among citizens.

Citizens allege that such incidents happen frequently in the city and are very serious. The Vasai-Virar Municipal Corporation has declared several buildings in the city dangerous and issued notices for their repair. However, it is necessary to inspect whether those repairs have actually been carried out. It is claimed that the lack of such inspections is leading to these incidents.

