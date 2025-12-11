Maharashtra Govt Clears 442-Km Kalyan–Latur Expressway Proposal, Slashing Travel Time From 11 Hours To Just 4

Represenational image | X

Mumbai: The long-discussed Kalyan–Latur Expressway project moved a key step forward, with Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis granting in-principle approval during a review meeting in Nagpur on Tuesday. The expressway, proposed by the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC), aims to cut travel time between Kalyan/Thane and Latur from the current 10–11 hours to just four.

The expressway, stretching approximately 442 km, has so far existed only on paper. According to a Loksatta report, with the latest approval, MSRDC will now prepare a detailed project proposal and submit it to the state government for final clearance. Once the cabinet approval is secured, work on the Detailed Project Report (DPR) will begin. Officials estimate that DPR preparation, approvals, and groundwork may take around 12 to 18 months, after which on-ground construction can finally commence.

The expressway is part of MSRDC’s larger statewide plan to develop 4,217 km of high-capacity road corridors. During Tuesday’s meeting, MSRDC presented detailed information on the proposed Kalyan–Latur route, highlighting its strategic importance for faster connectivity, economic growth, and regional development.

Details On The Expressway Route

According to early alignment plans, the expressway will begin in Kalyan, pass through Malshej Ghat and move onward to Ahmednagar, Beed, Manjarsumba and Ambajogai before reaching Latur. Beyond Latur city, it will extend further to the Maharashtra–Karnataka border. Of the 442 km stretch, about 400 km will directly link Kalyan and Latur, reducing current travel time by more than half.

Tunnel Planned In Malshej Ghat Section

One of the major engineering components of the project is an 8-km-long tunnel planned through the Malshej Ghat section. The expressway will also integrate with the upcoming Virar–Alibaug Multi-Modal Corridor, offering seamless access for commuters from Mumbai and its metropolitan region. The project is currently estimated to cost around Rs 35,000 crore, though officials clarified that the exact figure will be known only after the DPR is finalised.

With in-principle approval secured, the Kalyan–Latur Expressway is poised to become one of the state’s most transformative road infrastructure ventures, promising faster, safer and more efficient travel between Mumbai Metropolitan Region and Marathwada.

