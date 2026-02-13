 Palghar Road Tragedy: Pedestrian Killed, Another Injured After Speeding Truck Mows Down 2 In Wada Market
A speeding truck struck two pedestrians in Wada’s main market area in Palghar district, killing 55-year-old Sadu Balu Mukne and seriously injuring another. The case has been registered at Wada Police Station, with residents demanding urgent road safety measures.

Megha ParmarUpdated: Friday, February 13, 2026, 10:43 PM IST
article-image
A fatal truck accident in Wada’s busy market area raises fresh concerns over road safety and delayed widening work | File Pic

Palghar, Maharashtra, Feb 13: A tragic road accident occurred in the main market area of Wada on the evening of February 10 when a speeding truck hit two pedestrians, resulting in the death of one man and leaving another seriously injured.

The two men were walking along the main road in the busy marketplace when a truck loaded with grass approached from behind and struck them with great force. Both pedestrians fell onto the road, and one of them came under the rear wheels of the vehicle.

The deceased has been identified as Sadu Balu Mukne (55), a resident of Umrothe village in Wada taluka. He suffered severe injuries after the truck ran over his leg. He was immediately rushed to the Wada Rural Hospital, but due to excessive bleeding and the critical nature of his injuries, he was referred for further treatment. However, he succumbed to his injuries while being taken for advanced medical care on Wednesday morning, hospital officials confirmed.

The second pedestrian sustained serious injuries and is currently undergoing treatment.

Safety concerns in market area

The incident has once again highlighted serious traffic and safety issues in Wada’s market area. Locals have complained that road widening work in the marketplace has been delayed for a long time.

In addition, roadside vendors, handcart operators and illegal encroachments have narrowed the road considerably, forcing pedestrians to walk dangerously close to moving traffic.

Residents pointed out that a similar fatal accident had earlier taken place near Khandeshwari Naka, raising concerns over repeated negligence in road safety measures.

Investigation underway

Citizens have urged the civic and police administration to take strict action, clear the roads of encroachments and ensure safer movement for pedestrians in the crowded market zone.

The case has been registered at the Wada Police Station, and further investigation is currently underway.

