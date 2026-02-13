Panvel Municipal Corporation Removes Illegal Huts, Hawkers And Roadside Encroachments In Kamothe And Navade

Panvel civic teams clear unauthorised roadside structures and footpath encroachments across Kamothe and Navade areas | File Photo

Panvel, Feb 13: The Panvel Municipal Corporation on Thursday conducted a major anti-encroachment drive in Kamothe and Navade, targeting illegal structures on roads and footpaths.

The action was carried out in Kamothe’s Sector 21, Sector 22 and Khanda Colony, as well as in Taloja Phase 2 under the Navade subdivision.

Unauthorised huts, encroachments on roads and footpaths, illegal chicken-selling sheds, hawkers, handcarts, vegetable vendors and unlicensed stalls were removed. Materials found during the operation were seized.

Drive in Kamothe

The drive was conducted as per the directions of Mayor Nitin Patil and Municipal Commissioner Mangesh Chitale. Under the guidance of Deputy Commissioner Nanasaheb Kamathe, the encroachment removal in Kamothe was carried out with the support of the Encroachment Department under the supervision of Superintendent Dashrath Bhandari.

Action in Navade subdivision

Simultaneously, in the Navade subdivision at Taloja Phase 2, a similar demolition drive was undertaken against illegal huts and unauthorised roadside and footpath structures, including chicken vending sheds and hawkers, under the supervision of Arvind Patil. Seized materials were taken into custody during the operation.

Civic officials stated that such enforcement drives will continue to ensure unobstructed roads and footpaths, improve public safety and maintain urban order across the city.

