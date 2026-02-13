Panvel Municipal Corporation Intensifies Cleanliness Drive At Kharghar Venue Ahead Of ‘Hind-di-Chadar’ Martyrdom Programme

Panvel civic officials inspect sanitation arrangements at the Kharghar ground ahead of the major Hind-di-Chadar commemoration event | File Photo

Panvel, Feb 12: Ahead of the grand ‘Hind-di-Chadar’ programme marking the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Shri Guru Tegh Bahadur Sahib, senior officials of the Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) carried out a detailed inspection of the event venue at Kharghar to review cleanliness and preparedness.

Sanitation measures intensified

Deputy Municipal Commissioner Dr Vaibhav Vidhate visited the programme site and assessed the ongoing sanitation arrangements. During the inspection, he directed officials to intensify cleaning operations, increase the deployment of sanitation workers and divide them into multiple teams to ensure comprehensive coverage of the entire ground and surrounding areas.

As per the directions of Municipal Commissioner Mangesh Chitale, deep-cleaning work is being undertaken at the main venue, designated parking areas and approach roads connected to the programme site.

Officials have been instructed to maintain high standards of hygiene in view of the large number of devotees and citizens expected to attend the two-day event scheduled for February 28 and March 1, 2026.

Dedicated teams formed for systematic cleaning

Following the inspection, PMC formed dedicated teams comprising municipal sanitation staff and additional manpower to carry out systematic cleaning across various zones of the venue.

Officials stated that regular monitoring will continue in the coming days to ensure that all arrangements are completed well in advance.

Also Watch:

Municipal authorities said the inspection was aimed at ensuring a clean, safe and well-organised environment for the Hind-di-Chadar programme, which commemorates the supreme sacrifice of Shri Guru Tegh Bahadur Sahib and is expected to draw a significant public turnout.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/