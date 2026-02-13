Mumbai Police And Anti-Terrorism Cell Detain Over 30 Illegal Bangladeshi Nationals In Citywide Drive

Joint police and ATC teams intensify verification raids across Mumbai to identify and detain illegal foreign nationals | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, Feb 13: The Mumbai Police, in coordination with the Anti-Terrorism Cell (ATC), have intensified their crackdown on illegal Bangladeshi nationals residing in the city, detaining more than 30 individuals over the recent week as part of an ongoing verification and deportation drive.

According to official sources, the action was initiated following specific intelligence inputs about foreign nationals living in Mumbai without valid travel documents.

In one of the latest operations within the jurisdiction of the Versova Police Station, police detained over 15 individuals suspected of staying illegally, taking the total number of detentions across the city to more than 30.

The detainees include both men and women believed to have entered India without authorisation and settled in different parts of the metropolis. Police teams carried out targeted searches based on confidential ATC inputs, leading to multiple detentions.

Woman arrested in Cuffe Parade raid

In a separate action, the ATC arrested a 30-year-old Bangladeshi woman, identified as Bilqis Begum Siramiya Aktar, for allegedly residing illegally without valid documents. She was detained during a joint raid conducted by the ATC and the Cuffe Parade Police Station on January 7.

Kurar police detain four in Malad East

Meanwhile, in another major operation, the Kurar Police Station conducted a crackdown against illegal Bangladeshi nationals in the Pathanwadi area of Malad East.

Acting on a tip-off that several individuals were living in the locality using forged identities, police and ATC teams carried out joint raids on February 2, 4 and 6, detaining four suspects.

During interrogation, all four admitted to being Bangladeshi nationals. Police recovered several documents linked to Bangladeshi citizenship from their possession, including permanent residence certificates, citizenship papers and national identity cards.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Tahir Jamal Sardar (30), Mohammad Abdul Momin Mohammad Latif (52), Nazrul Islam Sher Ali Biswas (41) and Mohammad Ismail Haq Mohammad Tahir Rahman (46). They had allegedly been residing in Pathanwadi and working in different occupations.

Investigations revealed that the accused had entered India without valid documents and had been staying for a prolonged period. Authorities have initiated deportation proceedings and are obtaining the necessary restriction orders from concerned departments.

Supervised operation

The entire operation was conducted under the supervision of DCP Mahesh Chimte and Senior Police Inspector Sanjeev Tawde. Police officials described the action as a significant step in curbing illegal infiltration and strengthening enforcement against unauthorised foreign residents in the city.

