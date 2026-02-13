Navi Mumbai Police Commissionerate Launches India’s First Containerised Indoor Shooting Range

A high-tech container shooting range opens at Kalamboli to train police personnel and licensed firearm holders year-round | File Photo

Navi Mumbai, Feb 13: In a first-of-its-kind initiative in the country, the Navi Mumbai Police Commissionerate has operationalised a fully equipped, state-of-the-art container shooting range at its Kalamboli headquarters on a pilot basis, allowing not only police personnel but also licensed private firearm holders to practise in a controlled environment.

The indoor range, developed by Mag 5 Innovations Private Limited, a Murbad-based company in Thane district known for its defence training infrastructure, has been installed inside a large container and is fully air-conditioned, bulletproof and soundproof. Built using advanced technology, it is being described as India’s first fully equipped containerised indoor shooting range of its kind.

Facility specifications

The containerised shooting range measures 37 metres in length, 4 metres in width and 4 metres in height, and has three independent lanes for practice. Developed in 2025 as per modern standards, it is fitted with a certified bullet-trapping system, soundproofing treatment and an integrated surveillance mechanism.

The facility includes a system to safely collect bullet residues after firing, along with CCTV cameras and a control panel for close monitoring of practice sessions. Being fully enclosed, the range ensures that weather conditions such as rain, heat or cold do not affect training. The facility has been designed to maximise technology within limited space.

Access for licensed firearm holders

Recognising that many private firearm licence holders often struggle to find a safe place for practice, Police Commissioner Milind Bharambe took the initiative to open the facility to authorised citizens. Individuals holding valid revolver or pistol licences will be permitted to use the hi-tech range after complying with prescribed rules, officials said.

“This range has been started on a pilot basis. It will enable police personnel as well as licensed private firearm holders to practise accurate shooting in a safe and controlled environment throughout the year,” said Milind Bharambe, Commissioner of Police, Navi Mumbai.

