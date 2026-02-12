Navi Mumbai Crime Branch Busts Adulterated Cement Racket In Taloja, Fake Branded Bags Seized

Police raid a Taloja godown in Navi Mumbai and recover large quantities of adulterated cement repackaged under reputed brand names | Representational Image

Navi Mumbai, Feb 12: The Crime Branch Unit-2 raided a godown in Taloja and seized a large stock of adulterated cement that was allegedly being repackaged and sold in the name of reputed companies, police said. One person has been taken into custody and a case has been registered at Taloja Police Station, with further investigation underway.

Acting on a tip-off that adulterated cement was being manufactured and sold from a godown in the Aman Market area of Rohinjan, Taloja, Senior Police Inspector Anil Patil of Crime Branch Unit-2 led a team to conduct a raid at around 3 pm on Tuesday.

During the search, police found counterfeit stock stored in bags bearing the names of well-known cement brands such as UltraTech, Ambuja (Adani Ambuja) and ACC.

Counterfeit stock and equipment seized

Police seized 73 bags filled with cement branded as UltraTech and Ambuja, over 250 bags containing hardened and substandard cement, along with equipment used for processing the material, including sieves, iron mesh, funnels and hundreds of empty branded bags. The total value of the seized material is estimated at Rs 55,970.

Accused allegedly repackaged substandard cement

The accused has been identified as Sushil Prakash Katke. According to police, he allegedly broke down expired and hardened low-quality cement, sieved it into powder form and illegally repackaged it into empty branded bags before selling it in the market.

Police said the racket not only harmed the reputation of established cement companies but also posed a serious threat to public safety, as the use of substandard cement could compromise the structural strength of buildings. It is suspected that the accused has been in the business of adulterated cement for the last six months, said Sr PI Patil.

A case has been registered against Katke under Sections 125, 318(3), 336(4) and 350(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Further investigation is in progress under the supervision of senior officers.

