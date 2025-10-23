Palghar News: Video Shows Security Guard Stopping Man In Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Attire At Vasai Fort; MNS Workers Beat Guard |

Vasai: A video has gone viral on social media showing a Hindi-speaking security guard at Vasai's historic fort allegedly stopping a person dressed as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj from taking photos and shooting a video inside the fort premises. The incident immediately sparked outrage among tourists. Following the growing public anger, in a matter of hours, MNS worker Sujit Agre located the guard, slapped him, and asked him to apologize.

This new incident has inflamed the language debate currently raging in the state. The argument erupted between a Marathi youth, who was at Vasai Fort for a photoshoot dressed as Shivaji Maharaj, and a non-Marathi speaking security guard. The guard not only prevented the youth from shooting but allegedly responded rudely, stating that he did not know Marathi. The video of the confrontation has spread rapidly on social media.

A guy dressed as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj havjng Kalesh with security guard over not speaking marathi language

pic.twitter.com/jMUQgULCuQ — Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) October 22, 2025

The youth, dressed in attire resembling Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, was stopped by the security guards while shooting. This quickly turned the issue into a linguistic row. In the viral video, the youth in Maharaj's attire is seen questioning the guard about his inability to speak Marathi, to which the guard reportedly replied that he did not know the language.

The youth also challenged the guard, asking why he did not stop couples and drunkards who roam the fort but chose to obstruct them in a "fort of the Marathas."

The video and the guard's actions have caused deep resentment among history researchers, enthusiasts, and lovers of history. Subsequently, MNS workers tracked down the guard and assaulted him. The fact that the guard is a migrant worker has intensified the issue. The incident is a major topic of discussion on social media, with figures like Marathi Ekikaran Samiti President Goverdhan Deshmukh also expressing strong disapproval.

Following the incident, the security guard has reportedly apologized to the Marathi people and Maharashtra, and has also stated that he will learn Marathi.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/