 Palghar News: Video Shows Security Guard Stopping Man In Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Attire At Vasai Fort; MNS Workers Beat Guard
A video from Vasai Fort went viral showing a Hindi-speaking security guard stopping a man dressed as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj from shooting photos, sparking outrage. The incident escalated into a language row, with MNS workers confronting and assaulting the guard. He later apologized and promised to learn Marathi, fueling debate on social media.

Kirti KesarkarUpdated: Thursday, October 23, 2025, 03:28 PM IST
Vasai: A video has gone viral on social media showing a Hindi-speaking security guard at Vasai's historic fort allegedly stopping a person dressed as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj from taking photos and shooting a video inside the fort premises. The incident immediately sparked outrage among tourists. Following the growing public anger, in a matter of hours, MNS worker Sujit Agre located the guard, slapped him, and asked him to apologize.

This new incident has inflamed the language debate currently raging in the state. The argument erupted between a Marathi youth, who was at Vasai Fort for a photoshoot dressed as Shivaji Maharaj, and a non-Marathi speaking security guard. The guard not only prevented the youth from shooting but allegedly responded rudely, stating that he did not know Marathi. The video of the confrontation has spread rapidly on social media.

The youth, dressed in attire resembling Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, was stopped by the security guards while shooting. This quickly turned the issue into a linguistic row. In the viral video, the youth in Maharaj's attire is seen questioning the guard about his inability to speak Marathi, to which the guard reportedly replied that he did not know the language.

The youth also challenged the guard, asking why he did not stop couples and drunkards who roam the fort but chose to obstruct them in a "fort of the Marathas."

The video and the guard's actions have caused deep resentment among history researchers, enthusiasts, and lovers of history. Subsequently, MNS workers tracked down the guard and assaulted him. The fact that the guard is a migrant worker has intensified the issue. The incident is a major topic of discussion on social media, with figures like Marathi Ekikaran Samiti President Goverdhan Deshmukh also expressing strong disapproval.

Following the incident, the security guard has reportedly apologized to the Marathi people and Maharashtra, and has also stated that he will learn Marathi.

