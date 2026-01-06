Palghar News: Vasai Police Recover ₹35 Lakh Gold After Wrong Scooter Mix-Up

Wrong scooter leads to the right policing as Vasai police recover ₹35 lakh worth of gold jewellery within hours | File Photo

Palghar, Maharashtra, Jan 05: The Crime Detection Unit of Vasai Police Station successfully traced and recovered 260 grams (26 tolas) of gold jewellery worth approximately ₹35 lakh within two hours of it being reported missing, demonstrating swift and efficient police action.

Woman reports jewellery missing after bank visit

The complainant, Lynette Ashley Almeida (42), a resident of Vasai, approached Vasai Police Station on January 2, 2026, around 8.00 pm. She reported that earlier in the evening, at around 5.00 pm, she had withdrawn gold ornaments including bangles, chains, necklaces, gold biscuits and earrings from her bank locker at the Basin Catholic Bank, Holi Branch, Vasai.

Jewellery kept in two-wheeler boot goes missing

After placing the jewellery in the boot of her two-wheeler, Almeida went shopping in the market. Upon reaching home and checking the vehicle’s storage compartment, she discovered that the jewellery was missing.

Police launch immediate investigation

Senior Police Inspector Balkrishna Ghadigaonkar immediately instructed the Crime Detection Unit to conduct a thorough and urgent investigation. Police officials accompanied the complainant to the bank premises and examined CCTV footage from the bank and surrounding areas.

Mistaken placement in another vehicle revealed

During the review, it was revealed that due to an inadvertent mistake, the complainant had placed the jewellery in the boot of another similar-looking two-wheeler parked nearby. Initial searches in the surrounding area and enquiries with locals yielded no results.

Jewellery traced through CCTV and technical analysis

Two separate police teams were formed, and through technical analysis, CCTV footage and information from confidential sources, the police traced the jewellery to a Jupiter scooter.

Gold ornaments recovered and returned to owner

Further inquiry led officers to a woman rider identified as Sunita Freddy Gonsalves, also a resident of Vasai. Upon questioning, the missing jewellery was recovered intact and promptly returned to the complainant.

Complainant praises police for swift action

The entire recovery operation was completed within two hours of receiving the complaint. Almeida expressed her satisfaction with the prompt action taken by the police and conveyed her gratitude to the Mira-Bhayandar, Vasai-Virar Police Commissionerate for their effective and timely assistance.

