Palghar News: Vasai Crime Branch Unit-2 Arrests 2 Accused With Country-Made Pistol And Live Cartridges In Nalasopara

Crime Branch officers with the seized country-made pistol and live cartridges in Nalasopara East | File Photo

Nalasopara, Dec 13: The Crime Detection Branch Unit-2, Vasai, successfully curbed criminal activity in the Nalasopara East area by taking action against an accused possessing illegal firearms.

An accused carrying a country-made pistol and two live cartridges was apprehended in a sting operation. Another accused involved in the chain of buying and selling weapons has also been arrested.

Tip-Off During Patrol Leads to Sting

During a criminal watch patrol, Crime Branch officer Manoj Narayan More received information from an informant that a person would be arriving near the main gate of the Chima Patil Education Institute near Dhaniv Baug Lake in Nalasopara East with a country-made pistol and two live cartridges.

Crime Branch Lays Trap

Under the guidance of Police Commissioner Niket Kaushik, Additional Police Commissioner Dattatray Shinde, Deputy Police Commissioner Sandeep Doiphode, and Assistant Police Commissioner Madan Ballal, a team including Police Inspector Aviraj Kurade of Crime Branch Unit-2, Vasai, along with API Sopan Patil, Sanjay Navle, Mukesh Pawar, Ravindra Pawar, Manoj More, Chandan More, Police Constables Prafull Patil, Sachin Patil, Jagdish Gowari, Dada Adke, Rahul Karpe, Prashant Thakur, Dildar Shaikh, Anil Sable, Santosh Chavan, and personnel from the Cyber Branch, Mira-Bhayandar, laid a trap.

Accused Held With Pistol and Live Cartridges

The accused, Nasruddin Mohammad Sharif Khan (31), was taken into custody, and a country-made pistol and two live cartridges valued at approximately ₹50,600 were seized from him.

Second Accused Arrested

In further interrogation, the police arrested another accused, Krishna Ramchandra Chavan (31), who was involved in the sale and purchase of this pistol.

