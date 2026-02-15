Palghar News: Vasai Businessman Loses ₹1.29 Crore In Crypto Investment Scam

Vasai Businessman Loses ₹1.29 Crore In Crypto Investment Scam |

Mumbai: A 48-year-old businessman fell prey to scammers and lost Rs 1.29 crores in a crypto-currency investment fraud.

Facebook Contact Turns Trap

According to the police, the complainant is a resident of Vasai and is into electrical business. In November last year, the complainant had received a Facebook friend request from an unknown person. The complainant accepted the request after which the person informed the complainant about investment through a website which promises huge returns. The scammer then induced the complainant to install an application on his phone.

Fake Profits and WhatsApp Group

The complainant followed the instructions and began investing in crypto-currency as per the directions of the scammer. On initial investments, the complainant could see his profits on the trading application and was also able to withdraw his earnings from the app. The scammers also induced the complainant to join a WhatsApp group where special tips for investment were being discussed. The scammers promised 100 to 200 percent returns on investments to the complainant.

Rs 1.29 Crore Transferred

Over a period of one month, the scammers induced the complainant to transfer Rs 1.29 crore in different beneficiary bank accounts in 16 online transactions. When the complainant told the scammer to release his earnings from the app, the latter asked him to pay more Rs 30 lakh as income tax on investment. The complainant told him to deduct the related taxes from his earnings and give him the remaining money, which the scammer refused and demanded Rs 30 lakh if he wanted his money, police said.

Case Registered Under BNS

Having realised that he had been duped, the complainant approached the police and got an offence registered in the matter. In his complaint, the victim has provided details of two scammers to the police. A case has been registered under sections 318 (cheating) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and section 66D (cheating by personation by using computer resource) of the Information Technology Act.

