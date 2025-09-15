Palghar News: Crime Branch Seizes ₹50 Lakh Mephedrone, Arrests 3 Youths In Nalasopara

Crime Branch seizes ₹50 lakh mephedrone, arrests three in Nalasopara | Representational Image

Palghar, Maharashtra: In a major crackdown on the drug trade, the Mira-Bhayandar, Vasai-Virar Police Commissionerate’s Crime Branch (Unit 2, Vasai) arrested three youths with mephedrone (MD) worth ₹50 lakh.

Trap Laid at Nalasopara

Acting on a tip-off, a police team laid a trap near Central Park Ground in Tulinj, Nalasopara (East) on the night of September 13. Around midnight, three men arrived at the location, and during a search conducted in the presence of five witnesses, officers seized 250 grams of MD from their possession.

The arrested accused have been identified as:

. Shahbaz Hamid Shaikh (22), resident of Rehmat Nagar, Nalasopara (East)

. Yogesh Raju Rathod (22), resident of Badamwadi, Bandra (West)

. Jafar Asif Shaikh (22), resident of Behram, Navpada, Bandra (East)

Drugs and Evidence Seized

Police said the seized narcotics are valued at around ₹50 lakh in the illegal market. Along with the drugs, mobile phones and other evidence were also confiscated.

Also Watch:

Case Registered Under NDPS Act

A case has been registered at Tulinj Police Station under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985, including sections 8(c), 22(c), and 29.

Part of Anti-Drug Drive

Further investigations are underway to trace the supply chain and possible links to larger drug networks. Police officials said the arrests were part of an ongoing drive against narcotics in the region.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/