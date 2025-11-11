Palghar News: Accused In POCSO Case Tries To Flee Vasai Court, Found Hiding In Water Tank |

Vasai: A dramatic incident unfolded at the Vasai Sessions Court when an accused in a POCSO case attempted to escape from police custody under the guise of using the toilet.

Accused Tries to Escape During Hearing

The accused, identified as Zaheer Sheikh, was brought to court for a hearing related to the alleged rape of a 12-year-old minor girl. During the proceedings, Sheikh asked to use the washroom and then managed to give the police the slip, triggering panic within the court premises.

Search Operation and Arrest

A search operation was immediately launched by the police to trace the absconding accused. After an extensive search, Sheikh was found hiding inside a Sintex water tank located in a difficult-to-access area near the court building.

Based on suspicion, officers checked the tank and discovered the accused concealed inside. He was subsequently taken back into custody.

Security Concerns Raised

The incident has raised serious concerns about security lapses within the Vasai Sessions Court premises. Authorities have initiated an internal inquiry to determine how the accused managed to escape police supervision and to prevent similar incidents in the future.