 Palghar News: 2 Men Dupe Virar Woman Of ₹17 Lakh On Pretext Of Police Raid
PTIUpdated: Tuesday, September 23, 2025, 05:58 PM IST
Two men have allegedly cheated a 39-year-old woman in Maharashtra's Palghar district of her valuables of Rs 17 lakh under the guise of keeping them safe, police said on Tuesday.

The woman's husband is currently lodged at the Taloja Jail in neighbouring Navi Mumbai in connection with a case registered in Mumbai.

Two of his acquaintances had approached the woman, a resident of Virar in Palghar, under the pretext of helping her.

The accused, hailing from Mira Road in neighbouring Thane district, allegedly created fear by telling her that a police raid was imminent at her residence.

Mumbai News: Stone Pelting On Ladies Coach At Sewri And Reay Road Stations Leaves Two Women Injured
Under the guise of keeping her valuables safe, they took away her gold ornaments, two mobile phones and a car, collectively valued at Rs 17.03 lakh, over the last one month, an official from Virar police station said.

They also took away the woman's ATM cards, he said.

Based on her complaint, the police registered an FIR against the two men on Sunday under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for cheating and were searching for them, the official said.

