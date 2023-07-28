Palghar: National Highway 160A Submerged Due To Flash Floods, Villagers Face Power Outage

The floods caused by the rain have caused havoc in many areas of the Palghar District. The area of National Highway 160A near Maswan in Palghar taluka has been submerged in Surya River water which has cut off the road transport between Palghar and Manor. Many villages have no power due to faults in the distribution lines.

The overflow of Kawdas and Dhamani dams has resulted in flooding of the Surya river which flows through Palghar taluka. The water level of the Surya river has risen and the water went out of the river banks and accumulated on the Palghar Manor Highway. The road was closed from the early hours of July 28 and water is still flowing over the danger mark.

Electrical distribution lines submerged

The electrical distribution lines which are crossing the Surya River got submerged in the flooded river at midnight on July 27. The 33KV supplying power to Manor Substation and subsequently 22KV and 11KV lines which supply electricity to 50 to 60 villages on the eastern side of taluka were tripped which has resulted in no power to these villages for more than 18 hours.

The power failure has also resulted in the non-working of water pumping stations at Maswan which supply water to Palghar and Vasai Virar Municipal Corporation. Mahavitran is in the process of making alternate arrangements to restore power in these areas by evening.