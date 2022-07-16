Palghar man drives ambulance on flooded road to rescue pregnant woman

Palghar man drives ambulance on flooded road to rescue pregnant | FPJ

Vasant Guroda, 34, a driver with the Somta primary health centre (PHC) in Palghar, is being lauded for driving an ambulance on a road submerged in rainwater to take a pregnant woman, Pratibha Dongarkar, 25, to hospital.

On Wednesday, Somta PHC medical officer Dr Lalit Bagul got a call from Pratibha's husband Vishal, requesting for an ambulance to take his wife to hospital from his residence at Brahanpur-Vanipada in Somta.

The medico told Guroda to take the ambulance to reach the village immediately. Guroda learnt that the road was inundated and a small ambulance would get stuck midway. He then drove a high ground clearance ambulance.

Guroda, who would regularly visit Brahanpur for vaccination drive, knew the area inside-out. Using his judgement he drove the ambulance on the road, which had nearly two feet of water; without accelerating the engine, he crossed the road and reached the house. He then took Pratibha in the ambulance and drove her to the PHC taking the same route.

However, Dr Bagul told Guroda to admit Pratibha to the Kasa government hospital 10 km from Somta PHC, as no surgeries were being performed at the PHC owing to its renovation.

Currently, Pratibha is admitted to Kasa hospital and is awaiting delivery, said Dr Bagul. We appreciate the driving skills of Guroda as without him the patient may have died due to pregnancy-related complications, he said.