Palghar: Murder accused escapes from police custody

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, June 01, 2022, 11:43 AM IST
Representative Image | Pixabay

A murder case accused has escaped from police custody in Maharashtra's Palghar district, an official said on Wednesday.

The police had arrested the accused, Vijay Choudhary (29), in connection with a murder case on May 25, the official from Mokhada police station said.

On Monday, he was taken to Nashik for interrogation.

While he was being brought back to Mokhada taluka here, the police van developed a snag enroute following which the security personnel and the accused got down from the vehicle.

The accused then gave police the slip, the official said.

The police have registered an offence against the accused and efforts are on to trace him, he said.

