 IndiGo Crisis: Mumbai Airport Ramps Up Efforts To Assist Stranded Passengers
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiIndiGo Crisis: Mumbai Airport Ramps Up Efforts To Assist Stranded Passengers

IndiGo Crisis: Mumbai Airport Ramps Up Efforts To Assist Stranded Passengers

Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) has activated a comprehensive plan to mitigate passenger inconvenience following widespread flight cancellations and severe operational disruptions primarily linked to IndiGo's ongoing management challenges.

Dhairya GajaraUpdated: Saturday, December 06, 2025, 07:14 PM IST
article-image
CSMIA sets up help desks, taskforce and support systems to handle IndiGo-linked disruptions and stranded flyers | File Photo

Mumbai, Dec 06: Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) has activated a comprehensive plan to mitigate passenger inconvenience following widespread flight cancellations and severe operational disruptions primarily linked to IndiGo's ongoing management challenges.

IndiGo Admits Severe Operational Crisis

The crisis, which has seen IndiGo acknowledge a “serious operational crisis” stemming from crew shortages and inadequate preparedness for new Flight Duty Time Limitations (FDTL) rules, has led to significant backlogs across the country. In Mumbai, the airport has swiftly moved to address the resulting distress at its terminals.

Airport Deploys Passenger Support Measures

FPJ Shorts
Jammu & Kashmir Tragedy: 4 Family Members, Including 18-Month-Old Child, Die After Car Plunges Into Gorge In Kishtwar
Jammu & Kashmir Tragedy: 4 Family Members, Including 18-Month-Old Child, Die After Car Plunges Into Gorge In Kishtwar
'Ticking Time Bomb': Kerala Congress Slams Nitin Gadkari After Road Collapses On National Highway 66 In Kollam - VIDEO
'Ticking Time Bomb': Kerala Congress Slams Nitin Gadkari After Road Collapses On National Highway 66 In Kollam - VIDEO
Mumbai: MLA Abu Azmi Honours Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar On Mahaparinirvan Diwas, Says 'He Delivered Great Justice To Dalits & Muslims' | VIDEO
Mumbai: MLA Abu Azmi Honours Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar On Mahaparinirvan Diwas, Says 'He Delivered Great Justice To Dalits & Muslims' | VIDEO
Navi Mumbai News: Residents Slam NMMC Over Neglect At Sanpada Sector 10 Sensory Park; Threaten Week-Long Protest Outside Commissioner’s Home
Navi Mumbai News: Residents Slam NMMC Over Neglect At Sanpada Sector 10 Sensory Park; Threaten Week-Long Protest Outside Commissioner’s Home

Mumbai International Airport Ltd. (MIAL), the airport operator, has deployed a range of measures focused on passenger comfort, information dissemination, and logistical support for thousands of travellers affected by the unprecedented chaos.

CSMIA sets up help desks, taskforce and support systems to handle IndiGo-linked disruptions and stranded flyers

CSMIA sets up help desks, taskforce and support systems to handle IndiGo-linked disruptions and stranded flyers | File Photo

Extra Seating, Refreshments and On-Ground Support Arranged

To tackle the large volume of stranded passengers, the airport has significantly boosted its on-ground amenities and manpower for enhanced passenger comfort and support.

According to MIAL, additional chairs have been placed across both the terminals to ensure sufficient seating, while complimentary refreshments are being served to affected passengers to ease their wait.

CSMIA sets up help desks, taskforce and support systems to handle IndiGo-linked disruptions and stranded flyers

CSMIA sets up help desks, taskforce and support systems to handle IndiGo-linked disruptions and stranded flyers | File Photo

Manpower Increased to Assist Travellers 24x7

The airport has deployed more Duty Terminal Managers and Customer Service Executives (CSEs) round the clock to manage passenger flow and address individual needs. The airport concessionaires have also been instructed to maintain sufficient stocks of food and beverages, with the airport actively monitoring product pricing to prevent opportunistic rate hikes. A dedicated medical team is on standby around the clock to assist any passenger requiring immediate medical attention.

Special Gates and Help Desk for Cancellations and Re-Booking

A key focus has been on providing clear, timely information and expediting the exit of those whose travel plans are cancelled. Special gates have been set up with personnel from Airport Terminal Operations, airline representatives, and CISF to accelerate the exit and rebooking process for passengers from cancelled flights.

The Terminal help desk is being staffed 24x7 to provide up-to-date and transparent information, whereas flight information display systems (FIDS) are being updated regularly with the latest information received from the airline, helping bridge the gap caused by limited updates from the carrier itself.

Taskforce Formed for Baggage Retrieval and Return

Recognising the major issue of separated baggage from cancelled flights, the airport has created a multi-agency taskforce. This team, comprising Terminal Operations, Airport Baggage Operations, MIAL Security, CISF, and IndiGo staff, is focused on retrieving checked-in baggage and ensuring its prompt processing and return to passengers to minimise further inconvenience.

Parking Space Created for 25 Grounded Aircraft

The airport is also working to maintain stability on the tarmac and on the roads. Special parking arrangements have been made to accommodate approximately 25 grounded IndiGo aircraft, which is a significant challenge given CSMIA’s space constraints.

Simultaneously, additional traffic marshals have been deployed to ensure smooth passenger and vehicular movement at the multi-level car parking and while exiting the terminals.

Also Watch:

Read Also
IndiGo Crisis: Mumbai Flyer Endures 13-Hour Nightmare After 2 Flight Cancellations, Misses Family...
article-image

While the core issue remains with the airline’s operational readiness, Mumbai Airport's extensive response tries to minimise the impact of the disruption on its passengers, ensuring that comfort, clarity, and care remain the top priorities during this challenging period.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: MLA Abu Azmi Honours Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar On Mahaparinirvan Diwas, Says 'He Delivered...

Mumbai: MLA Abu Azmi Honours Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar On Mahaparinirvan Diwas, Says 'He Delivered...

IndiGo Turmoil Sparks Legal Storm: Citizens Move SC, Launch Petition And Plan PIL

IndiGo Turmoil Sparks Legal Storm: Citizens Move SC, Launch Petition And Plan PIL

Navi Mumbai News: Residents Slam NMMC Over Neglect At Sanpada Sector 10 Sensory Park; Threaten...

Navi Mumbai News: Residents Slam NMMC Over Neglect At Sanpada Sector 10 Sensory Park; Threaten...

Mahaparinirvan Diwas 2025: Over 6,000 Citizens Visit Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Knowledge Memorial In...

Mahaparinirvan Diwas 2025: Over 6,000 Citizens Visit Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Knowledge Memorial In...

Thane News: Major Water Pipeline Damaged During Gas Work; City Faces Disruptions

Thane News: Major Water Pipeline Damaged During Gas Work; City Faces Disruptions