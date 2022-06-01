CIDCO’s emergency control for monsoon starts functioning, issues helpline numbers

Representative image |

An emergency operation centre of the City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) started functioning on June 1. The control room will be available on a 24x7 basis during the monsoon period till September 30, 2022.

Every year, CIDCO functions an emergency operation centre for areas under its jurisdiction duringon the monsoon period. Considering the possibilities of various disasters/accidents during monsoon, CIDCO is a well-equipped Emergency Operation Centre that works between June and September.

The Emergency Operation Centre, situated at the ground floor of CIDCO Bhavan, CBD Belapur will be functional on Saturday, Sunday and public holidays along with working days. Through this centre, employees from engineering, health, fire Brigade, security, and garden, among others can be contacted during emergency situations.

“Through this centre, issues like collapsing of wall or pruning of tree branches causing hurdle for vehicular movement, fixing the lids of open drains on roads, floods/flood related scenario, potholes on roads, garbage dumping on roads and gutters, drowning of a person at the waterlogged area, fire-related issues, epidemic, snake bites, building collapse, landslide, Waterlogging will be attended and immediate action will be taken,” said a public relation official from CIDCO.

In case of disasters, citizens can contact through WhatsApp or toll-free numbers for informing about the mishap or lodging complaint.

1. Contact no. 022-6791 8383/8384/8385, 27562999

2. Toll free no. 1800226791

3. WhatsApp no. 8879450450

4. Fax no. 022-67918199

5.email- eoc@cidcoindia.com

Panvel Municipal Corporation Emergency Operation Centers contact details for handed over area:

1. Landline 022-27461500/27458040/41/42

2. Toll Free no. 180027701

3. WhatsApp no. 9769012012