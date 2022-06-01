 
            desktop
e-Paper Get App

Above-average rainfall expected this monsoon: IMD

"The average rainfall this monsoon season is expected to be 103% of the long period average," India Meteorological Department Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra told reporters

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, June 01, 2022, 10:31 AM IST
article-image
The IMD had announced onset of monsoon over Kerala on May 29, which was three days ahead of the normal onset date | File

New Delhi: India can expect more rainfall this monsoon season than predicted earlier, the weather office has said.

"The average rainfall this monsoon season is expected to be 103% of the long period average," India Meteorological Department Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra told reporters.

In April, the weather department had said the country would receive normal rainfall - 99% of the long period average.

"Most parts of the country will have good and well distributed rainfall activity," Mohapatra said releasing the Updated Long Range Forecast of Rainfall for the current monsoon season.

He said central and peninsular India can expect 106% of long period average rainfall, while north-eastern region could get below normal rains.

The IMD had announced onset of monsoon over Kerala on May 29, which was three days ahead of the normal onset date.

Read Also
Pre-monsoon rains in parts of Maharashtra including Satara and Beed
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeIndiaAbove-average rainfall expected this monsoon: IMD

RECENT STORIES

KK death news Live Updates: Police register case of accidental death

KK death news Live Updates: Police register case of accidental death

Navi Mumbai: 12 week-long free Yoga camp to be held in Vashi

Navi Mumbai: 12 week-long free Yoga camp to be held in Vashi

Cycling with a cause: Cyclist Club of India and Leggo Cycling to celebrate World Environment Day in...

Cycling with a cause: Cyclist Club of India and Leggo Cycling to celebrate World Environment Day in...

Awareness campaign on menstrual health held in Navi Mumbai

Awareness campaign on menstrual health held in Navi Mumbai

US President Joe Biden authorises transfer of multiple launch rocket systems to Ukraine

US President Joe Biden authorises transfer of multiple launch rocket systems to Ukraine