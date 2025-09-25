 Palghar: Locals Protest Against Jindal Port At Murbe Bay, Cite ‘Scientific Errors’ In Report
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiPalghar: Locals Protest Against Jindal Port At Murbe Bay, Cite ‘Scientific Errors’ In Report

Palghar: Locals Protest Against Jindal Port At Murbe Bay, Cite ‘Scientific Errors’ In Report

The Sindhu Sahyadri Foundation challenges the environmental report for the Jindal port at Murbe Bay, citing errors. Residents oppose the port due to potential biodiversity loss and threats to fishing livelihoods. Protests against the port's construction have already begun.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, September 25, 2025, 03:57 PM IST
article-image
Palghar: Locals Protest Against Jindal Port At Murbe Bay, Cite ‘Scientific Errors’ In Report | File

Mumbai: The Sindhu Sahyadri Foundation has questioned the validity of the environmental report related to the construction of the Jindal port in the Murbe Bay area. The foundation has asked for the report to be retracted right away because of multiple errors contained in it. Concurrently, the inhabitants of Morba have strongly resisted this port and have warned that they will not allow this detrimental port to be built under any conditions.

The port is expected to significantly impact biodiversity, risking the livelihoods of farmers and landowners, as the fishing industry could suffer devastation. There is worry that if the port becomes full, the coastal towns of Alevadi, Navapur, Nandgaon, and Satpati could be inundated. A few days prior, the inhabitants of Murbe had started a demonstration against Jindal's port.

Also Watch

These are the grounds for dispute. Bhushan Bhoir, the founder of Sindhu Sahyadri Foundation, asserts that the marine and coastal biodiversity report from Thakur College has many important errors. Misidentification and misnaming of conch species have taken place; living beings found on the rocky shore and ocean floor have been inaccurately classified, according to report by Saamana.

FPJ Shorts
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Man Survives Gun Attack As Pistol Fails, Stabbed By Assailants At Bajajnagar Chowk - VIDEO
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Man Survives Gun Attack As Pistol Fails, Stabbed By Assailants At Bajajnagar Chowk - VIDEO
Ladakh Protests: JKNC President Farooq Abdullah Says Violence A Result Of Broken Promises, Seeks Urgent Talks
Ladakh Protests: JKNC President Farooq Abdullah Says Violence A Result Of Broken Promises, Seeks Urgent Talks
Nagaland State Lottery Result: Sept 25, 2025, 5 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear 100 Ganga Thursday Weekly Draw
Nagaland State Lottery Result: Sept 25, 2025, 5 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear 100 Ganga Thursday Weekly Draw
Allahabad HC Sets Aside Suspension Of Banaras Hindu University Zoology Professor
Allahabad HC Sets Aside Suspension Of Banaras Hindu University Zoology Professor

Moreover, pieces of crab legs found in the seabed sediment have been wrongly identified as a separate species. The foundation has condemned the entire report as of poor quality and environmentally deficient due to fundamental and scientifically indefensible errors.

Read Also
Mumbai News: Indian Coast Guard Conducts Beach Cleanship Drive At Girgaon Chowpatty And Juhu On...
article-image

Thakur College prepared a report on the environmental impacts of the proposed port at Murbe and presented it to the responsible company. The report has been submitted to the Pollution Control Board by this organization. Bhushan Bhoir has requested its annulment because of several inaccuracies in the report and has submitted a formal representation to Palghar District Collector Dr. Indurani Jakhar about this issue.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: CSMIA Passengers Move From Traditional Counters To Self-Check-In & Baggage Drop, DigiYatra...

Mumbai: CSMIA Passengers Move From Traditional Counters To Self-Check-In & Baggage Drop, DigiYatra...

Palghar: Locals Protest Against Jindal Port At Murbe Bay, Cite ‘Scientific Errors’ In Report

Palghar: Locals Protest Against Jindal Port At Murbe Bay, Cite ‘Scientific Errors’ In Report

Maharashtra: Solapur Division Of Central Railway Ensures Passenger Safety Amid Flood-Like Conditions

Maharashtra: Solapur Division Of Central Railway Ensures Passenger Safety Amid Flood-Like Conditions

After Malegaon Acquittal, Lt Col Purohit Promoted As Colonel; 'Brilliant' Officer's Rightful Rise...

After Malegaon Acquittal, Lt Col Purohit Promoted As Colonel; 'Brilliant' Officer's Rightful Rise...

Maharashtra: Minister Yogesh Kadam Inspects Flood Damage In Renapur Taluka

Maharashtra: Minister Yogesh Kadam Inspects Flood Damage In Renapur Taluka