Mumbai Rains: Heavy Showers Lash City, Orange Alert Issued Warning More Intense Rainfall - Check For Waterlogging, Local Train Status Here | PTI

Mumbai: Mumbai and its neighbouring districts began the week under heavy downpours on Monday morning, as rains that started late Sunday night continued into the day. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for September 29, warning residents of intense spells throughout the day. While rainfall was slightly less severe than Sunday’s deluge, authorities have urged people to avoid unnecessary travel and remain vigilant.

Slight Waterlogging, Train Delays Reported

On Monday, waterlogging was once again reported in parts of Byculla, Andheri, Mulund and Govandi, although major traffic disruptions were avoided. Train services, the city’s lifeline, were marginally affected. Central Railway services ran 10–15 minutes late, Harbour line was delayed by 5–10 minutes, while Western line trains continued to operate on schedule.

A red alert had been in place on Sundsay for Mumbai, Thane, Navi Mumbai, Palghar, and Raigad. The torrential rain severely disrupted daily life, with many arterial routes in the city submerged. Localities across the western suburbs and South Mumbai reported waterlogging, slowing down road traffic.

Details On Heavy Rainfall

Between 8 am and 5 pm on September 28, several city pockets recorded heavy rainfall, ranging between 77 mm and 102 mm. The western suburbs bore the brunt, with Dindoshi (102 mm) and Malad (101 mm) recording the highest showers, followed closely by Borivali (97 mm), Malwani (95 mm), and Magathane (94 mm).

In the island city, rain intensity was slightly lower but still impactful. Byculla topped with 95 mm, while Wadala (84 mm) and Matunga (82 mm) also faced steady downpours. The eastern suburbs experienced relatively lighter showers, with Powai (84 mm), Mulund (80 mm), and Chembur (77 mm) registering moderate rainfall.

According to IMD data, rainfall recorded in the 12 hours ending 8.30 pm on Sunday stood at 93.2 mm at Colaba observatory and 54.9 mm at Santacruz observatory, indicating heavy but uneven distribution across the city.

Officials have warned that Monday afternoon and evening could bring renewed heavy showers, raising the possibility of fresh waterlogging. With the monsoon showing no signs of retreat, the combination of rainfall and high tide could continue to pose challenges for commuters. For now, Mumbai remains on high alert as residents brace for another day of soaking rains, even as the city’s transport system and administration attempt to keep life moving under difficult weather conditions.

