Palghar Land Acquisition Scam: SIT to Investigate Misappropriation for Mumbai-Baroda Expressway Project

Palghar: A Special Investigation Team (SIT) will be formed to probe the misappropriation in land acquisition for the Mumbai-Baroda expressway in Palghar district, as assured by Revenue Minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil in the lower house of the state legislature on Wednesday while replying to a calling attention motion moved by BJP's Manisha Chaudhari.

At Kolawali, Kotim, Vangaon, and Chinchani villages of Dahanu Taluka in Palghar district, Harjeevan Charitable Trust is trying to oust the landowners and transfer the land rights to its name.

Local farmers living under fear

This has disturbed the local farmers who are living under the fear of losing land rights. It came to the fore that the land mafia is active in the area under the guise of the charitable trust, Chaudhari said while raising the issue in the house.

While replying to the calling attention motion, Minister Vikhe-Patil agreed that such an attempt had been made and added that a case had come to hearing at the farm land tribunal of Dahanu taluka on March 9, 2023.

SIT asked to submit a report within a month

It is being heard, and action shall be taken as per the existing provisions. However, when the members brought the complexities in the case to the notice of the minister, Vikhe Patil assured the house that since the case involves several departments, an SIT under an additional district collector shall be set up and asked to submit its report within a month. The minister also said that strict action shall be taken against whoever is found guilty in the probe.

