Navi Mumbai: Nerul Gymkhana To Organise First Ever Open Swimming Competition

Navi Mumbai: Nerul Gymkhana in its endeavor to develop and motivate Sports as a way of life in the city is organizing a first ever open swimming competition in its state of art 50 metre international pool which was inaugurated last month. The gymkhana has issued an open invitation for state level competition under the aegis of Maharashtra State Amateur Aquatic Association (MSAAA) for boys and girls from various age groups under six, eight, twn, twelve, fourteen and sixteen years and open category for men and women on Sunday, 28th April 2024, 7.30 AM onwards. The event will be held in the Nerul Gymkhana, Swimming Pool. There will be Total 68 Events, 50 and 100 metres freestyle, Breast Stroke, Back Strok, Butterfly and 200 metres individual medley and 4x50 freestyle mixed relay. The winners will be awarded the Certificate and a Medal. The Championship Trophy of each group and all over team championship shall be awarded.

Nerul gymkhana is a public Charitable Trust registered under the Bombay Trust Act. Their board comprises of Professional, Government Servants and Businessmen of high repute committed to social, health and sports activities in Navi Mumbai.

Vikkas Shetty, General Secretary Nerul Gymkhana said, “In future Nerul Gymkhana will organize more such Swimming championship to encourage young and budding swimmers to exhibit their talents. We appeal and solicit your sporting contribution by way of covering both events extensively. We are hoping that all shall extend sporting support towards development of the sport.”

This is the third Olympic-size swimming pool in Navi Mumbai set up by sports associations. The other two are located in the Dr D Y Patil Sports Academy, Nerul and Karnala Sports Academy, Panvel.