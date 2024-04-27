Mumbai: BMC Plans To Install 2nd Girder Connecting Coastal Road & Worli Sealink Soon; Check Details |

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) achieved a remarkable milestone in its coastal road project with the installation of a massive 136-meter-long bow arch string girder in the early hours of Friday. Weighing approximately 2,000 metric tonnes, this steel girder connects the southbound lanes of the upcoming Mumbai Coastal Road (MCR) to the Bandra-Worli Sea Link (BWSL), paving the way for seamless traffic flow between the two routes.

The installation of the second girder is planned for May-end, as per BMC officials. However, placing the first one at its right spot was a task in itself. To tackle the challenge of connecting the MCR and BWSL, the BMC employed an innovative technique, using tidal waves during the installation process.

🌉मुंबई किनारी रस्ता प्रकल्पाची आणखी एक अभिमानास्पद कामगिरी!



📢बृहन्मुंबई महानगरपालिकेच्या महत्त्वाकांक्षी मुंबई किनारी रस्ता प्रकल्पाने आज शुक्रवार, दिनांक २६ एप्रिल २०२४ रोजी पहाटे मुंबई किनारी रस्ता आणि वांद्रे-वरळी सागरी सेतू मार्गाला सांधणारी पहिली महाकाय तुळई (बो आर्च… pic.twitter.com/q5Uvy9zxTP — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) April 26, 2024

Beginning at 2 am on Friday, the operation was successfully completed by 3.25 am, marking a crucial step forward for the project. Once the remaining work is finished, including the installation of another 143-meter-long girder for the northbound lanes, the next phase of the coastal road can be opened to traffic. This achievement will place India on the top with its longest arch bridge passing through the open sea, according to the BMC.

How Did The First Girder Reach Its Destination?

The journey of the first girder began when it set sail on a barge from Mazgaon Dock on April 24, arriving in Worli the following day after careful navigation through sea waves and wind conditions.

Engineers showcased their expertise by precisely manoeuvring the girder between the MCR and BWSL routes, ensuring its secure positioning for installation. Four assembly units, two on each route, were meticulously aligned to connect the girder seamlessly with the existing infrastructure, culminating in the successful completion of the installation process.

🎥🌉The animation shows the engineering concept of installing the first giant girder (bow arch string girder), connecting the Mumbai Coastal Road and the Bandra-Worli Sea Link#BMCUpdates#MumbaiCoastalRoad@sainiamit06@mybmcCoastalRd pic.twitter.com/Rvw1zjDyWm — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) April 26, 2024

Production In Ambala, Assembly In Mumbai

The girder's assembly involved the production of small pre-fabricated parts in Haryana's Ambala, which were transported to Mazgaon Dock in Mumbai via approximately 500 trailers before being assembled. Advanced welding technology was employed to join spare parts seamlessly, ensuring structural integrity.

Now that the installation is complete, the next phase involves cement concretisation of the girder using anti-corrosive C5 Japanese technology, further enhancing its durability and longevity.