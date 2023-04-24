Thane: KDMC officials file case against 4 land mafias for constructing illegal buildings

KDMC | Photo: Representative Image

Thane: The Kalyan Dombivali Municipal Corporation (KDMC) officials on Sunday registered a case against four land mafias for constructing illegal buildings in KDMC jurisdiction. The case has been registered under the Maharashtra Regional and Town Planning (MRTP) Act at Vishnunagar police station in Dombivali.

The building of seven storeys was built in the Kumbharpada area of Dombivali without obtaining building permits from the KDMC.

Who is Prafulla Gore?

Prafulla Gore, a land mafia, has built many illegal constructions in Dombivali. Gore is the promoter of the illegal building Shiva-Savli which is being constructed in the green belt of Kumbharpada. Earlier the illegal construction of seven storeys near the Dattanagar crematorium in Dombivali by Gore was razed by the then KDMC deputy commissioner Pallavi Bhagwat.

Gore along with his partners has also built illegal buildings at Sakharam Complex in Kopar ward and his name is also included in the 65 buildings Maharera scam in Dombivali.

Manoj Bhoir and Prafulla Gore on police's radar

A senior police officer from Vishnunagar police station, Dombivali said, "The land mafia Manoj Bhoir and Prafulla Gore had started constructing an illegal building in November 2020 without taking permission from the KDMC. The construction of the Sailila Chawl and Dwarkamai building on Ganeshghat Road in Dombivali (West). At that time the then KDMC assistant commissioner of 'H' ward Bharat Pawar had sent notices to the land mafia Bhoir and Gore and ordered them to file the construction permission document in KDMC. But in nine months, Gore and Bhoir could not produce the documents. All the construction was declared unauthorised by the then assistant commissioner Pawar."

Suhas Gupte, KDMC assistant commissioner said, "Even though the construction was declared unauthorized, the mafia completed the five-storey building by constructing seven storeys. We have filed an MRTP case against Gore, Bhoir in Vishnunagar Police Station for violating construction rules."