Thane: Cardiologist duped of ₹23 lakh on promise of opportunity to speak at UN Summit

A cardiologist from Thane has allegedly duped of Rs 23 lakh by a woman who promised to allow him to make presentations at international summits and also arrange awards for him said a police officer from Vartak Nagar police station on Sunday.

The 41-year-old complainant a cardiologist got to know the woman through Facebook sometime in 2022.

Santosh Gaikar, police inspector, at Vartak Nagar police station said, "The woman cheated the doctor by claiming that she was the niece of a union minister and worked in the public relations department of the Prime Minister's office. The complainant also said to us that the woman offered to get a job for his brother in the PMO."

Fake promises made by female accused

Gaikar further added, "The woman also offered the complainant an opportunity to make presentations at a business event and a "United Nations Summit". Doctor was told that he would be speaking on the topic "healthy mindset" at the UN event which would be attended by the prime ministers and top industrialists.

The woman also promised to arrange awards for the doctor for excellence in the field of cardiology and get a mention of his name in a prestigious business magazine.

Gaikar told, "The woman asked the doctor to pay several lakhs of rupees from time to time under various pretexts. When the doctor realised that none of the promised things materialised and he had been taken for a ride he complained to us. Based on the complaint we have registered a case against the woman at Vartak Nagar police station under Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 420 (cheating). As of now no arrest has been made and we are further investigating the case."