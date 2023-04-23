Thane: Five arrested for kidnapping, extorting ₹30 lakh from 38-year-old doctor in Murbad

Representative Image

Thane: The Murbad police have arrested five persons for allegedly kidnapping a 38-year-old doctor and extorting ₹30 lakh from him. The Murbad police said that the incident took place last year and their team arrested the accused on Saturday.

Prasad Pandhare, the senior police inspector, at Murbad police station, said, "On October 22, 2022, the doctor was on his scooter when a man took a lift from him. After they travelled some distance, the man and his associates, who also arrived there, allegedly took the doctor forcibly in a car to a forest at Saralgaon in the Murbad area, covered his eyes and beat him up."

Doctor released after paying ₹30 lakh

Pandhare, further added, "The accused also called up the doctor's wife and allegedly extorted ₹30 lakh before releasing him. After 25 days of the incident doctor lodged a police complaint. Our probe team worked on various angles of the crime as they did not have any clue about the culprits. We analysed 2.50 lakh data dumps of various mobile phones and managed to get the tower locations of the accused."

"Our team zeroed in on the accused a couple of days back and arrested them on Saturday. The motive behind the crime was yet to be ascertained. A local court has remanded the accused to police custody till April 26," informed Pandhare.

