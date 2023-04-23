 Thane: 45-year-old man dies by suicide allegedly due to non-payment of 16 months' salary by employer
Kailash has written a suicide note before his death

Abhitash SinghUpdated: Sunday, April 23, 2023, 08:38 PM IST
Representational image

Thane: A 45-year-old worker from Dombivali committed suicide by hanging himself in a wood factory where he was working on Friday. He took the drastic step because his employer did not pay him his 16 months' salary despite his regular work.

Sarjerao Patil, the senior police inspector, at Khadakpada police station, said, "Kailash Ahire lived in the Ayare village area. He was working in a wood factory in the Bhandarpada area of Shahad near Kalyan. As he was not getting a salary for 16 months, he took a loan from his friends. The worker was in debt. We think the worker has taken this extreme step as he did not have the money to pay for it. Kailash was faced with the question of how to run the house as his owner was not paying his salary despite regular work."

"Kailash has written a suicide note before his death. Based on the complaint lodged by Kailash's son Yashwant Ahire we have registered a case against the employer and further investigating the case," Patil added.

