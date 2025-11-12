 Palghar: Illegal Sand Mining Operation Busted In Virar; 70 Brass Of Illegally Extracted Sand Seized At Khanivade Port
Palghar: Illegal Sand Mining Operation Busted In Virar; 70 Brass Of Illegally Extracted Sand Seized At Khanivade Port

Illegal sand mining continues along the Vasai-Virar coastline despite repeated crackdowns. The Revenue Department recently raided a site in Khanivade village near the Virar highway, seizing 70 brass of sand and destroying five illegal pits. Authorities returned the seized sand to the creek, but the sand mafia remains undeterred.

Kirti KesarkarUpdated: Wednesday, November 12, 2025, 12:44 PM IST
Palghar: Illegal Sand Mining Operation Busted In Virar; 70 Brass Of Illegally Extracted Sand Seized At Khanivade Port | File Pic (Representative Image)

Virar: Illegal sand mining activities continue along the Vasai-Virar coastline and creek areas. The Revenue Department has launched an operation to crack down on these illegal activities.

Action was taken against a sand mining site in Khanivade village, near the Virar highway. Authorities seized 70 brass of sand during the raid. Despite repeated previous operations and warnings to sand mafias, the illegal mining continues in the area.

During this recent action, five illegal sand extraction pits were destroyed, and the 70 brass of seized sand were pushed back into the creek.

