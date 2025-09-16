 Palghar Hit-And-Run: 21-Year-Old Cyclist Killed By Speeding Truck In Vasai East; Case Registered
A 21-year-old man riding his bicycle was killed in a hit-and-run accident on Monday morning after being struck by a speeding truck in Vasai East. The driver fled the spot and remains unidentified, police officials confirmed.

Megha ParmarUpdated: Tuesday, September 16, 2025, 10:14 PM IST
Pelhar police probe Vasai hit-and-run accident that killed 21-year-old cyclist | Representational Image

Palghar, Maharashtra: A 21-year-old man riding his bicycle was killed in a hit-and-run accident on Monday morning after being struck by a speeding truck in Vasai East. The driver fled the spot and remains unidentified, police officials confirmed.

Accident Details Reported by Family

According to the complaint lodged at Pelhar police station, the deceased, Mohammad Maj, a resident of Vasai (East), was on his way to Chinchpada, Waliv, around 9 a.m. on September 15 when the accident occurred.

His brother, Mohammad Daiyyan Razi Ahmad Syed (26), who later filed the complaint, said Maj was hit from behind by a truck that was allegedly being driven rashly and without regard for traffic rules.

Victim Succumbs to Injuries

The impact left Maj with grievous injuries. Despite efforts to save him, he succumbed to his wounds.

Police Register Case Against Driver

Police have registered a case under Sections 106(1), 281, 125(A), 125(B), 184, and 187 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita against the unidentified truck driver. The victim hailed originally from Darbhanga district in Bihar and had been residing in Vasai for work. Further investigation is underway.

