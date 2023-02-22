Palghar girl awarded for ‘Hyper-Realistic 3D Art Form’ by London Book of World record; check out her amazing artwork | FPJ

Palghar: A girl from the small town of Palghar, Krishna Wadher, has been honoured with a record for ‘Hyper-Realistic 3D Art Form on Paper’ in the World Book of Record London. She also has been awarded the Dadasaheb Phalke award for her performance in the makeup-special effects artist category.

Krishna Wadher London Book of World record award | FPJ

Who is Krishna Wadher?

Born with some medical challenges, Krishna was admitted to KEM hospital from the 12th day of birth till seven years of age. She completed her schooling at Gujarati medium school in Palghar and completed her 12th from Sonopant Dandekar College in Palghar. Krishna completed her CA from Pune in 2011. After this, she again had a few medical issues which made her pursue her childhood liking, the sector of the makeup industry.

Check out some of her amazing works:

Art by Krishna Wadher | FPJ

Art by Krishna Wadher | FPJ

Krishna Wadher award ceremony | FPJ

Art by Krishna Wadher | FPJ

Girl educated over 8k students in Pune at her Makeup school

Krishna then went on and took up a job in a US company which sold skincare and makeup products. This prompted her to work with Balaji Telefilms as a makeup artist. This experience made her understand the untapped sectors of the entertainment industry. She ran her Makeup school from 2017 to 2022 in Pune which educated more than 8000 students.

Krishna Wadher is the only Indian of the five artists worldwide who are in a similar art form in the makeup sector. She has now put this hyper-realistic 3D art form on paper which facilitates the other artist while doing actual work. This artform is done on the human body, especially on the face or hands.

This new sector has abundant scope of imagination combined with many new possibilities which are going to benefit the entertainment and beauty industry. Krishna has put Palghar on the Global Map with her innovations and with her dream to reach new heights of achievement.

Art by Krishna Wadher | FPJ

