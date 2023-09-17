Palghar: Flying Squad To Keep Watch On Milk Products During Ganeshotsav

Representational photo

Palghar: A flying squad has been formed to check the quality of milk products being produced during Ganeshotsav in Palghar district.

The district intakes more than 1000kg of mawa from Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh (MP) and Rajasthan. Most of this is transported through luxury buses and long-distance trains.

Health issues

Many times these milk products were found stale causing health issues during the festive season. The flying squad will keep vigilance on local manufacturing and imported milk mawa from other states.

Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has formed a district-level squad with officers of the FDA, Animal Husbandry and Weight and Measurements departments. This squad will work during the entire Ganeshotsav festival.

Palghar, Boisar, Dahanu and Virar-Vasai towns receive 300-500kg of mawa from Gujarat, Rajasthan and MP. This quantity increases during the Ganeshotsav and Diwali.

Workshop by FDA

A workshop of the local sweet manufacturers has been conducted recently by the FDA. Supervisors of the manufacturing units were trained to take safety precautions and hygiene to handle milk products. They were trained for quality control and regular checking of the manufactured milk products.

