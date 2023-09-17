Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: 7 Indian Lunch Items To Impress Your Guest During The Festival

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 17, 2023
It's just two days to go to the big day that we await the whole year. With Ganpati coming home along with a host of guests, preparing meal can be a task. But figuring out what to make can be a bigger challenge. We have sort this out for you. Check out the list
Paneer Tikka Masala: This creamy and rich vegetarian dish is loved by everyone. It may need a little bit of cooking time but you don't want to miss out on any opportunity to serve your guests best
Palak Paneer: One paneer slice and many dishes is what Paneer is known for. Combined with fresh spinach, Palak paneer is full of nutrition and flavours
Dal Makhni: A North Indian staple, Dal Makhni is not only a creamy dish but also has emotions added to it when you cook it spending long hours. But, it's worth it!
Biryani: If you don't want to spend too much time of cooking, just cook a huge pot of Birtyani and you are sorted. Don't forget to serve it with a bowl of vegetable raita
Navratan Pulao: It may sound a big deal but making this is super easy. Just cook rice and add nine items including some vegetables preferably, chopped potato, paneer, carrot, cauliflower, beans, cashew, almonds, raisin, and apricot. Fry vegetables one by one and add them to the cooked rice. A little bit of saffron milk and this royal dish is ready
Masaledar Gobi: Easy to find and cook, Gobi is everyone's favourite. If you don't want to make cooking a big deal during festival, a quick gobi ki sabzi is for you. Cook some nice dal to serve on the sides along with raita
Gulab Jamun: No rabdi, no expensive dessert you need if you have Gulab Jamun to serve at the end of the meal. These sweet spongy dumplings are everyone's favourite
