Palghar Crime: 16-Year-Old Boy Booked Under POCSO Act For Allegedly Raping 15-Yr-Old Classmate In Virar (East)

Palghar, Maharashtra: A 16-year-old boy from Virar has been booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act for allegedly raping his 15-year-old classmate at her residence in Virar (East).

Incident Occurred During Parents’ Absence

According to the police, the incident took place on September 17, 2025, between 11:20 a.m. and 12:20 p.m. when the girl’s parents were not at home. The accused, reportedly entered the girl’s house on the pretext of chatting with her.

Victim’s Complaint Details Alleged Assault

In her complaint, the minor victim, a 15-year-old student, alleged that the boy lured her into the bedroom, professed that they would marry when they reached legal age, and then forced her into sexual intercourse.

Case Registered at Bolinj Police Station

The case was registered at Bolinj Police Station under Sections 64(1) and 65 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with Sections 4 and 8 of the POCSO Act.

Accused Taken Into Custody

The accused has been taken into custody, and his parents have been served a notice. He will be produced before the Juvenile Justice Board.

