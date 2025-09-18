 Palghar Crime: 16-Year-Old Boy Booked Under POCSO Act For Allegedly Raping 15-Yr-Old Classmate In Virar (East)
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiPalghar Crime: 16-Year-Old Boy Booked Under POCSO Act For Allegedly Raping 15-Yr-Old Classmate In Virar (East)

Palghar Crime: 16-Year-Old Boy Booked Under POCSO Act For Allegedly Raping 15-Yr-Old Classmate In Virar (East)

A 16-year-old boy from Virar has been booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act for allegedly raping his 15-year-old classmate at her residence in Virar (East).

Megha ParmarUpdated: Thursday, September 18, 2025, 09:08 PM IST
article-image
16-Year-Old Boy Booked Under POCSO Act For Allegedly Raping 15-Yr-Old Classmate In Virar (East) | Representational Pic

Palghar, Maharashtra: A 16-year-old boy from Virar has been booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act for allegedly raping his 15-year-old classmate at her residence in Virar (East).

Incident Occurred During Parents’ Absence

According to the police, the incident took place on September 17, 2025, between 11:20 a.m. and 12:20 p.m. when the girl’s parents were not at home. The accused, reportedly entered the girl’s house on the pretext of chatting with her.

Victim’s Complaint Details Alleged Assault

FPJ Shorts
'Yeh Main Kyun Bataaunga Aapko': Kuldeep Yadav's Hilarious Reply To Reporter Goes Viral Ahead Of IND vs OMA Asia Cup 2025 Match; Video
'Yeh Main Kyun Bataaunga Aapko': Kuldeep Yadav's Hilarious Reply To Reporter Goes Viral Ahead Of IND vs OMA Asia Cup 2025 Match; Video
CBI Files Chargesheet In 2 Cases Relating To Fraudulent Transactions Between ADA Group Companies & Yes Bank
CBI Files Chargesheet In 2 Cases Relating To Fraudulent Transactions Between ADA Group Companies & Yes Bank
Maharashtra News: Mandvi Police Bust Illegal Cattle Transport Racket Near Shirsad Phata In Vasai
Maharashtra News: Mandvi Police Bust Illegal Cattle Transport Racket Near Shirsad Phata In Vasai
Maharashtra News: IMA’s One-Day Token Strike Draws Mixed Response
Maharashtra News: IMA’s One-Day Token Strike Draws Mixed Response

In her complaint, the minor victim, a 15-year-old student, alleged that the boy lured her into the bedroom, professed that they would marry when they reached legal age, and then forced her into sexual intercourse.

Also Watch:

Read Also
Palghar Crime: 2 Men Arrested For Allegedly Stalking And Harassing 4 Minor Schoolgirls In Vasai;...
article-image

Case Registered at Bolinj Police Station

The case was registered at Bolinj Police Station under Sections 64(1) and 65 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with Sections 4 and 8 of the POCSO Act.

Accused Taken Into Custody

The accused has been taken into custody, and his parents have been served a notice. He will be produced before the Juvenile Justice Board.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

CBI Files Chargesheet In 2 Cases Relating To Fraudulent Transactions Between ADA Group Companies &...

CBI Files Chargesheet In 2 Cases Relating To Fraudulent Transactions Between ADA Group Companies &...

Maharashtra News: Mandvi Police Bust Illegal Cattle Transport Racket Near Shirsad Phata In Vasai

Maharashtra News: Mandvi Police Bust Illegal Cattle Transport Racket Near Shirsad Phata In Vasai

Maharashtra News: IMA’s One-Day Token Strike Draws Mixed Response

Maharashtra News: IMA’s One-Day Token Strike Draws Mixed Response

Mumbai Crime: Versova Police File FIR Against 25-Year-Old Social Media Influencer For Performing...

Mumbai Crime: Versova Police File FIR Against 25-Year-Old Social Media Influencer For Performing...

Mumbai News: BMC To Install 6 Bio-Toilets Along Coastal Road Promenade, Security Arrangements In...

Mumbai News: BMC To Install 6 Bio-Toilets Along Coastal Road Promenade, Security Arrangements In...