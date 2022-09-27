e-Paper Get App
Constable Pragya Dalvi had seized the accused's two-wheeler which was in a godown meant for seized vehicles. The accused took away their vehicle and when the cop tried to stop them, they knocked her down.

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, September 27, 2022, 10:45 AM IST
article-image
Palghar: Couple attempts to kill woman cop; arrested/ Representative Pic | Imagesbazaar

Palghar: Police arrested an advocate and his wife for allegedly attempting to kills a woman traffic constable, officials said. The cop had seized their vehicle for violation of traffic rules.

Constable Pragya Shiram Dalvi (36) had seized the motorcycle of advocate Brijesh Kumar Boloria (35) for alleged violation of traffic rules and was kept in a godown meant for seized vehicles, senior police inspector Vilas Supe from Nallasopara police station said.

Boloria and his wife Dolly Kumari Singh (32) went to the godown on Monday and took away the two-wheeler; however, Dalvi tried to stop them at the entrance, the accused knocked her down as they fled on their vehicle.

The policewoman fell and suffered injuries on her leg and hands and was hospitalised, the official said.

While fleeing from the spot, the accused also warned Dalvi of dire consequences, he said.

Based on the constable's complaint, the police arrested the couple on Monday.

A case was registered against the accused under Indian Penal Code Sections 307 (attempt to murder), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of duty), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) and 34 (common intention), the police said.

